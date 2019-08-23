ENGLISH

    LFW W/F 2019 Day Two: Malavika Mohanan Beckons Us To Drape A Sari That Promotes Slow Fashion

    By
    |

    Beyond the Clouds actress, Malavika Mohanan once again stunned us with her showstopper avatar on the day two of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019. Earlier on the day one, Malavika had walked the ramp for Vineet Rahul in her blue separates, which consisted of a bralet, structure-defying pants, and a sheer jacket. This time, the actress sashayed down the ramp for Padmaja. Let's decode her attire and look.

    So, Malavika donned a sari and looked like a dream. Dipped in the shades of purple, her sari seemed accentuated by Batik prints and was impeccably pleated. Her gorgeous sari was a tribute to the sustainability movement and the day two as such was about promoting sustainability and eco-friendly fashion. It featured a light drape and this sari was perfect for those looking forward to take a break from embellishments and the usual ornate saris. She teamed her sari with a bateau-neckline blouse that complemented her sari. Well, Malavika Mohanan's sari inspired us to slow down in the times of fast fashion.

    She paired her sari with brown sandals, which went well with her sari. Her look was accessory-free and it was a welcome change. The makeup was dewy-toned with contoured cheekbones, muted pink lip shade, and the middle-parted braided hairdo rounded out her look.

    So, what do you think about Malavika Mohanan's attire and look? Feel free to share accounts in the comment section.

    More MALAVIKA MOHANAN News

    Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 23, 2019
     
