The Brit Awards 2021: Dua Lipa Makes A Retro Splash With Her Yellow Dress And Puffed Hairdo; Wins Big! Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Dua Lipa flaunted edgy retro look at the The Brits Awards and the singer not only won the Best British Female Solo Artist award but also the Best British Album. She made a powerful entry and speaking about her outfit for the special occasion, it was one of the most unique numbers. Well, not just her ensemble, her hairstyling, makeup, and jewellery game were also strong.

So, Dua Lipa wore a yellow and purple checkered off-shouldered dress, which reminded us of the 70s fashion sensibility. Her ensemble was designed by Lorenzo Posocco and it was accentuated by fuss-free flowy silhouette with a flowing floor-touching trail. The attire also had a lapel with asymmetrical hemline. The delicate purple lace trimmings enhanced her dress. Not just the dress, she made a strong case for sheer black stockings and lacy bondage-inspired sandals. It was a stunning attire.

Speaking about her jewellery, Dua Lipa gave her look a maximalist touch with a pearl choker with a diamond pendant and complementing pearl bangle. She also accessorised her look with stylish rings. The pink eye shadow upped her makeup look but the contouring done was equally awesome, and the brownish-orange lip shade totally inspired us. The high puffed bun with fringe detailing added an interesting dimension to her look. Kudos to her hairstylist! And hang on, zoom in and see the striking purple and glittery nail pant, which spruced up her look. Her nails were done by Michelle Humphrey.

So, what do you think about Dua Lipa's attire and look? Let us know that.

Picture Source: Instagram