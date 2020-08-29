Remembering Chadwick Boseman’s Fascinating Black Panther Costume Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The Black Panther actor, Chadwick Boseman, who brought Wakanda to life, passed away today after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The 43-year old actor starred in movies such as Marshall, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, 21 Bridges, and more. His film career was certainly impressive and totally unforgettable but we can't forget his role in Black Panther and his costumes too. We are going to talk about his fashion in the movie.

The actor played the role of T'Challa in the epic superhero movie. The movie was loved by the audience for it was about how an African warrior fights his inner demons to find perspective and strength post the murder of his father in the movie. And yes, it certainly gave us the line, "Wakanda Forever". So, speaking about the superhero costume, he wore a rubber-like latex costume and accentuated by black, grey, and silver hues. This textured bodysuit was adorned with diamond motifs and it was paired with a jumpsuit and attached with a Velcro.

However, this costume was upgraded in the movie. So, initially, this costume was designed by Andy Park and Judianna Makovsky for the film, Captain America: Civil War. Later, in the film, the costume was designed by Ruth E. Carter and this costume was enhanced by a triangle motif, about which the designer revealed that it is the sacred geometry of Africa. The helmet was inspired by a panther and it complemented the bodysuit with diamonds and triangle motifs. The magnets were used to hold the sides and the boots were made of soft fabric with textured details. The boots also looked like the claw.

What we also loved was his claw necklace, which was an integral part of the costume. Chadwick Boseman looked amazing and convincing in his costume and his Black Panther costume is among the most revered piece of art. We will definitely miss the actor but his acting legacy will surely inspire us.

Rest in peace, Chadwick Boseman!