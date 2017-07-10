ENGLISH

STYLE TRIO: Mubarakan Lead Trio Rocked In Style

The entire star cast of one of the most awaited comedy movies of the year, Mubarakan, was seen at the promotion of the movie.

The promotional event was on Saturday and it saw the presence of the epitomes of style - Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. Though it missed the presence of the most stylish Anil Kapoor, but the trio was enough to slay.

They continued slaying with their style, being the goofiest lot at the event.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun was not just behaving goofy but his style was also very quirky. He wore a zigzag printed bright coloured tee with a pair of navy blue pants. He wore the pop coloured attire with a pair of blue canvas shoes.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya looked very classy and a bit goofy too. She wore a combination of two brands, H&M and Topshop and was looking like a complete style rockstar. She wore a Coca Cola labelled crop tee along with cigarette pants and a white jacket pair. She completed the look with a pair of black shoes.

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana looked too pretty in The Style Syndrome separates. The separates included a crop blouse and a long skirt, having a fusion effect. With a pair of Deepa Gurnani earrings and Zara sandals, she completed her oh-so-beautiful look.

