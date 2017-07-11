Style To Kill; Ranbir-Katrina Duo At Jagga Jasoos Promotion

Ranbir Kapoor with his Jagga Jasoos co-star Katrina Kaif was spotted at a school in New Delhi just a few hours after they were seen at the airport.

Both the actors were promoting their movie while participating in dancing and a few other activities with the school children.

Ranbir and Katrina both looked quite good in their individual style books. Ranbir had a decent style statement, looking too handsome in a beige coloured Canali jacket which he wore with a black printed tee and a pair of jeans, both from Roberto Cavalli. He finished the look with Guidi shoes and Kuboraum shades.

Katrina also managed to look the prettiest in a floral printed dungaree from Lulu and Sky and jewellery from Being Human and Atelier Mon. She matched the attire with beige canvas shoes, not much of a perfect match though.