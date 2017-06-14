ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

SPOTTED! Malaika Arora Soaring Up Temperatures With Her Yoga Style

By
malaika arora at yoga class

Malaika Arora Khan, who is famous for setting fashion goals, was spotted on the way to her yoga class.

She wore a comfortable white striped tee with a grey skinny capri. The light coloured cotton attire seemed to be very comfortable and made it apt for a workout style choice. Yoga signifies calmness and the outfit completely served the purpose.

She teamed the attire with a pair of white sneakers and needless to say, she rocked the yoga style statement.

She made a bun out of her hair and wore a sexy pair of aviators. With a little touch of makeup, she completed her yoga style book.

We likey!

malaika arora at yoga class
malaika arora at yoga class
malaika arora at yoga class
malaika arora at yoga class
malaika arora at yoga class
malaika arora at yoga class
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: malaika arora fashion bollywood
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue