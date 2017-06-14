SPOTTED! Malaika Arora Soaring Up Temperatures With Her Yoga Style

Malaika Arora Khan, who is famous for setting fashion goals, was spotted on the way to her yoga class.
She wore a comfortable white striped tee with a grey skinny capri. The light coloured cotton attire seemed to be very comfortable and made it apt for a workout style choice. Yoga signifies calmness and the outfit completely served the purpose.
She teamed the attire with a pair of white sneakers and needless to say, she rocked the yoga style statement.
She made a bun out of her hair and wore a sexy pair of aviators. With a little touch of makeup, she completed her yoga style book.
We likey!
For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Related Articles
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments