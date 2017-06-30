Ranbir And Katrina Rocked Their Uber Cool Styles At Their Movie Promotion

The admirable Katrina Kaif with co-star Jagga aka Ranbir Kapoor are busy with their latest upcoming movie, Jagga Jasoos' promotions.

Katrina looked very pretty in a handcrafted and floral printed silk dress from Pero. The body of the dress has embroidered floral hem and the detailing of the dress is wonderful.

Pero is an Indian origin fashion brand dealing with beautiful handcrafted attires.

Katrina teamed the dress with a pair of Zara shoes.

Ranbir Kapoor also looked a handsome dude in a cool V-neck tee and pair of denims.

Pairing the attire with sneakers, Ranbir completed his look.

Both went posy with all their goofiness.