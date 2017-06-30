ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Ranbir And Katrina Rocked Their Uber Cool Styles At Their Movie Promotion

By
ranbir kapoor and katrina kaif spotted at jagga jasoos promotion

The admirable Katrina Kaif with co-star Jagga aka Ranbir Kapoor are busy with their latest upcoming movie, Jagga Jasoos' promotions.

Katrina looked very pretty in a handcrafted and floral printed silk dress from Pero. The body of the dress has embroidered floral hem and the detailing of the dress is wonderful.

Pero is an Indian origin fashion brand dealing with beautiful handcrafted attires.

Katrina teamed the dress with a pair of Zara shoes.

Ranbir Kapoor also looked a handsome dude in a cool V-neck tee and pair of denims.

Pairing the attire with sneakers, Ranbir completed his look.

Both went posy with all their goofiness.

ranbir kapoor and katrina kaif spotted at jagga jasoos promotion
ranbir kapoor and katrina kaif spotted at jagga jasoos promotion
ranbir kapoor and katrina kaif spotted at jagga jasoos promotion
ranbir kapoor and katrina kaif spotted at jagga jasoos promotion
ranbir kapoor and katrina kaif spotted at jagga jasoos promotion
ranbir kapoor and katrina kaif spotted at jagga jasoos promotion
ranbir kapoor and katrina kaif spotted at jagga jasoos promotion
ranbir kapoor and katrina kaif spotted at jagga jasoos promotion
ranbir kapoor and katrina kaif spotted at jagga jasoos promotion
ranbir kapoor and katrina kaif spotted at jagga jasoos promotion
ranbir kapoor and katrina kaif spotted at jagga jasoos promotion
ranbir kapoor and katrina kaif spotted at jagga jasoos promotion
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue