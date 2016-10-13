Ragini Ahuja Experiments With Chanderi At Amazon India Fashion Week S/S 2017

This time, Ragini Ahuja presents an overly dramatic runway display. The idea of oversized relaxed Indian silhouettes was flattery as well as eye-catchy. Ragini, who is known for her label Ikai, adds to neutral hues to her collection with the highlights of red.

Ragini said, "This summer, we offer longline silhouettes in the forms of summer jackets, shirts, maxi dresses and appliqué pants in sheer chanderi and cottons," quoted to Vogue.

The beautiful young-spirited clothes are just what an Indian wardrobe needs. And Ragini fulfils these needs quite effortlessly. It seems likes summer of 2017 is going to be filled with floating silhouettes. The designer experimented with chanderi jackets and added her own touch to wearable trousers.

In all, her collection was eye catching and thoroughly detailed.

The designer experimented with chanderi jackets and added her own touch to wearable trousers.

}