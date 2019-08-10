Mr World 2019: Contestants Reach Manila, Finale On 23 August 23 Fashion Monika Khajuria

The stage is set, the contestants ready and the viewers all excited. This year's Mr World pageant will be held in Manila, Philippines and the contestants have arrived! Held every two years, the final of this year's Mister World pageant will take place on August 23 at the Smart Araneta Colesium.

This year's pageant is going to the biggest ever you have ever seen. Looking forward to a great contest, the Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organisation, Julia Morley said, 'We are excited to be here in the Philippines with representatives from around the world. Over the next couple of weeks, the contestants will take part in a number of challenges that test the true qualities of a man. We have had such a wonderful welcome from the Filipino people, and we are looking forward to getting to know them better, taste the local food and understand the culture. "

Expressing his joy for the global recognition of male pageantry and gratitude for the choice of venue, Arnold Vegafria, National Director of Miss & Mr World Philippines said: "With all the accolades we have achieved for Miss World Philippines, I feel that it's time to promote male pageantry as well. What better way to do this than to have the equally prestigious Mr World right here in the Philippines?" He also said, "I would like to thank the Mr World organisation for choosing the Philippines as the venue for this year's contest." He further said, "For me, this is also a very viable platform for promoting the Miss & Mr World organisation's noble advocacies and charities and is also a very good way to promote Philippine culture and tourism."

As per tradition, this year's Mr World will be crowned by the reigning Mr World, Rohit Khandelwal. Vishnu Raj S Menon will be representing India at this edition of Mr World.

Talking about the competition, it will be a three-week battle to earn the title of ' The Most Desirable Man'. In a series of test involving events like extreme sports, fashion, talent and creativity, the physical and mental capacities of the contestants will be put to test.

In a global live broadcast of the event, it will be thrilling to see how the contestants perform. Our best wishes to all the contestants. May the best man win!