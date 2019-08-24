Mr World 2019: Mr England Jack Heslewood Wins The Title; Here Are The Highlights From The Night Fashion Monika Khajuria

Jack Heslewood of England wins the title of Mr World 2019. Defeating 71 candidates during the gala night, Jack became the 'World's most desirable man'.

The finale was held in Manila, Philippines on Friday, August 23 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, one of Asia's largest indoor arenas.

Image Source: Indiatimes

Mr World South Africa, Fezile Mkhize and Mr World Mexico Brian Arturo Gonzalez were the first and second runner-ups respectively.Rohit Khandelwal of India, the reigning Mr World, was present on stage at the grand night to pass over the title to his successor.

Mr World pageant is a tough three-week contest that tests the endurance and capability of the contestants through a series of events. This was the first time that the contest was held in the Philippines and the grand event was broadcasted live for the whole world to witness.

Hosted by former Miss World Megan Young and Mikael Daez, the special night featured performances by Kris Lawrence, Mugford and Alyssa Muhlach. Julia Morey, the Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organisation, was the Chairman of the judging panel of the contest.

Apart from the winning title, five special fast track winners were awarded during the event. These are:

Mr World South Africa, Fezile Mkhize- Sports Challange

Mr World Tonga, Mikaele Ahoman- Talent Competition

Mr World Ireland, Wayne Walsh- Extreme Challange

Mr World Mexico, Gonzalez- Top Model Competition

Mr World Nepal, Akshay Rayamajhi- Multimedia Challange