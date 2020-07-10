ENGLISH

    Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, And Varun Dhawan In Jacket And Matching Pants, Who Looked Dapper?

    During the lockdown, Bollywood actresses have absolutely been ruling the Instagram world with their fashionable looks but the men in the town have definitely not taken the backseat. They are all out there flaunting their dapper looks and making their fans go crazy for them. The recent actors who stole the hearts are Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, and Varun Dhawan. The interesting part about their outfit was they matched their jackets with pants and gave major fashion goals. Tiger sported a white-on-white, Vicky donned black-on-black, and Varun flaunted denim-on-denim look. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find who was the most handsome.

    Tiger Shroff In A White-on-White Attire

    Tiger Shroff sported a full-sleeved notch-lapel two-buttoned light-grey hued blazer. He layered his blazer with a white shirt and teamed it with matching pants. The black belt added structure to his attire. The War actor completed his look with a pair of brown-hued shoes that featured white lace and base. He accessorised his look with a gold-toned ring while the black sunglasses added stylish quotient to his look. With back-combed hair and stubble beard, he elevated his look.

    Vicky Kaushal In A Black-on-Black Attire

    Vicky Kaushal donned a full-sleeved open-front black jacket, which featured side pockets. He layered his jacket with a black and white striped T-shirt and teamed it with plain black pants. The silver embellished belt added structure to his attire and he completed his look with a pair of black polished shoes. The Bhoot actress upped his look with a wrist watch and wrapped up his look with a short beard.

    Varun Dhawan In Denim-on-Denim Attire

    Varun Dhawan looked absolutely dashing in his denim-on-denim attire. He wore a full-sleeved classic-collar open-front denim jacket and layered it with a white polo T-shirt. The Street Dancer 3D actress teamed it with a pair of denim jeans and sported a brown-hued knitted belt. He notched up his look with a black-hued neck piece and a wrist watch. The short beard suited his look and he looked amazing.

    All the three men really looked super dashing in their own outfits. We really can't figure who looked the most handsome. Can you? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal

    Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
