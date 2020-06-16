On Mithun Chakraborty’s Birthday, His Outfit From I Am A Disco Dancer Song That Became A Trend Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 16 June 1952, Mithun Chakraborty is one of the legendary actors in Bollywood industry. He is best known for his amazing style and dancing skills. In 1982, he did a film titled Disco Dancer, which was all about musical drama and Mithun played the role of Anil/Jimmy in the film, who was a street performer and a wedding singer from the slums of Bombay. Though each song from the film was a super hit but I Am A Disco Dancer song by singer Vijay Benedict and music director Bappi Lahiri became popular worldwide, which earned him a lot of fame and recognition. Not just the song became popular but it was also Mithun's hook-step in his silver disco outfit that made us want to watch the song even more. As Mithun Chakraborty turns a year older today, let us take a close look at his outfit from the song and decode it.

Source- Shemaroo

So, in I Am A Disco Dancer song, Mithun Chakraborty was seen dressed in a silver shiny-fabric pantsuit that seemed like a perfect Disco outfit. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved blazer, which was accentuated by black-hued prints. He teamed it with plain silver pants and completed his look with a pair of silver shoes. The actor also draped a matching band on his forehead that added stylish quotient to his look. A wrist watch and a ring rounded out his look.

Source- T-Series

In 2010 Mithun Chakraborty was starred in Golmaal 3, where he played the role of Pappu (Pritam Singh Ghai). In the film, the actor made the audience so crazy as he once again took the stage on fire by shaking his legs in his iconic song I Am A Disco Dancer, sung by Bappi Lahiri. For the song, he opted for a shiny golden suit this time. It consisted of a full-sleeved T-shirt, which featured black-hued prints on sleeves and neck. He teamed it with matching pants and sported long hair.

Source- Tiger Shroff's Instagram

In 2020, the new generation actor and dancer Tiger Shroff brought back Mithun's Disco groove by introducing its 2.0 version. The new age Disco anthem was sung by Benny Dayal. Like the song, his outfit too had a modern take. He donned a sleeveless open-front black jacket with his ensemble. His jacket was accentuated by silver dotted prints and flap pockets. He paired it with shimmering silver ripped pants while the black statement belt added structure to his attire. The actor completed his look with black shoes and upped his look with a few wrist bands. The black reflectors added stylish quotient to his look.

