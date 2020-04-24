Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: The Versatile Actor’s Top 6 Fashionable Looks From His Movies Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Varun Dhawan is one of the most amazing Bollywood actors of today's generation. From Student of the Year to Sui Dhaaga, the actor has impressed us with his versatile acting. Born on 24 April 1987, the actor's comic performances are as powerful as his intense roles. However, on his birthday, we are not talking about his acting in movies but his fashion in the movies. So, here are the top 6 different avatars of Varun Dhawan from his movie.

Source: Dharma Productions

Varun Dhawan's Student of the Year Look

Student of the Year was the debut movie of Varun Dhawan along with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Varun, was one of the students, in a prestigious school and he is the most popular student at the school. His fashion in the movie was mostly casual and he was typically a t-shirt-and-jeans boy. Varun Dhawan's (Rohan "Ro" Nanda) fashion is fun and non-serious, which totally suited his character in Student of the Year.

Source: Risingsunrsf

Varun Dhawan's October Look

Varun Dhawan (Danish "Dan" Walia) works as an intern in a hotel and he plays the role of a careless intern, who is often cribbing. However, apart from his uniform, his outfits in October convey seriousness and simplicity. In the poster look of the movie, he donned a red sweater, collared shirt, and pants, and he looked so real and humble.

Source: Dharma Productions

Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania Look

Varun Dhawan's character is that of a boy smitten by a girl (Alia Bhatt) in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He sported simple outfits in the movie but his traditional numbers were often vibrant. One of his outfits that we really loved was the one in which he wore a purple kurta top, trousers, and the blingy purple, yellow, and silver jacket. Varun completed his look with shades.

Source: YRF

Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga Look

Varun Dhawan's outfits in Sui Dhaaga consisted of patterned shirts and pants. Sometimes, he also wore muted-toned sweaters, which were in tune with the sensibility of small-town India. He also wore kurta pyjamas and with his moustache, this was one of the most refreshing looks of Varun Dhawan. He looked so understated and showed us how versatile he can be.

Source: Dharma Productions

Varun Dhawan's Kalank Look

While Kalank didn't perform well, Varun Dhawan absolutely popularised kurta pyjamas in the movie. His character in the movie, Zafar is a womaniser, who has an affair with Roop (Alia Bhatt). The actor's white kurta-pyjama and also the red kurta pyjama avatar totally won us. His kohled eyes further added to his personality.

Source: T-Series

Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Look

We totally loved the denim jeans of Varun Dhawan from his movie, Street Dancer 3D. In one of the scenes, the actor wore a black tee and paired it with denim jeans as he made a grand entry. His pair of jeans was accentuated by colourful crown graphics and he upped his look with a leather jacket.

So, which look of Varun Dhawan's did you like the most? Let us know.

Happy Birthday, Varun Dhawan!