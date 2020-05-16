Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Fashionable Jackets Of The Popular Actor That All Men Want To Steal Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 16 May 1988, Vicky Kaushal marked his Bollywood debut with 2015 film Masaan. After its release, the actor not just received a lot of love and fame but also earned IIFA and Screen Awards for best male debut. Since then, there has been no turning back for him and he has continued giving hit films one after the other. Today, he is one of the most loved and sought-after actors in the industry. Apart from films, Vicky has equally surprised us with his stylish fashion sense. He has often been spotted making statements in his fashionable jackets.

As Vicky Kaushal turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of his recent stylish jackets that we are sure every man in the town would like to steal away from him. Well, the credit behind his stylish appearances obviously goes to his stylist Amandeep Kaur.

Vicky Kaushal In A Dual-Fabric Made Jacket At one of the promotional rounds of Bhoot, Vicky Kaushal was spotted in a special edition jacket by Numero Uno. His jacket was designed with two different fabrics. The upper half consisted of denim while the lower half was brown-hued. He wore a black customised tee by Sandeep Kumar under the jacket, which was accentuated by white ghost prints. The Uri actor teamed it with distressed denim jeans and completed his look with a pair of black boots. His jeans and boots both came from the label Replay India. Vicky accessorised his look with silver-toned pendant neckpiece. Vicky Kaushal In A Khaki-hued Jacket For another promotional round of Bhoot, Vicky Kaushal opted for a khaki-hued customised jacket by Sandeep Kumar. His full-sleeved yellow-hued collar jacket featured the name of the haunted ship, Sea Bird and hand-painted ghost prints at the back. The Sanju actor paired his jacket with blue denim jeans and wrapped up his look with stubble beard. Vicky Kaushal In A Multi-hued Printed Jacket For Ghost promotions in Hyderabad, Vicky Kaushal donned a full-sleeved open-front jacket by Mohsin Hashmi. His jacket was accentuated by multi-hued patch-work and also featured white-feather detailing. The Manmarziyaan actor paired his jacket with a white printed tee from Jack & Jones and light-blue denim jeans from Bestseller India. Vicky completed his look with a pair of brown-lace detailed black boots from Alberto Torresi while the blue-hued reflectors added stylish quotient. Vicky Kaushal In A Green Jacket Vicky Kaushal looked super stylish in a half-sleeved classic-collar light-green-hued special edition jacket, which came from the label Dust Of Gods by Antonio Tadrissi. His cool jacket consisted of a few blue and yellow-hued prints and he teamed it with an extended-sleeved round-collar black printed tee and distressed denim jeans. The Sardar Udham Singh actor completed his look with black boots and upped his look with silver-toned chain neckpiece. The yellow reflectors added cool quotient to his look. Vicky Kaushal In A Grey Denim Jacket Vicky Kaushal looked handsome in a full-sleeved classic-collar light grey denim jacket that featured flap pockets. He wore a blue and black Jack & Jones checkered shirt under it and paired it with light-blue distressed jeans from Bestseller India. The Raazi actor completed his look with a pair of white sports shoes from Diesel that went well with his look. He elevated his look with stylish blue shades.

We absolutely loved all these customised jackets of Vicky Kaushal. Which one did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Amandeep Kaur