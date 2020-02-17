Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Vicky Kaushal Looks Dapper In An All-White Attire On The Ramp

ENGLISH

    Vicky Kaushal turned showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal on the day five of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. Dressed in an all-white attire, the actor looked dapper as he walked on the ramp for the designer. It was an Indo-western outfit, which seemed perfect for weddings and festivals. So, let us take a close look at his ensemble, which gave major goals.

    So, Vicky Kaushal sported a classic white tee, which he layered with a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline cream-hued waistcoat. His waistcoat was intricately embroidered. He teamed it up with plain white pants. The actor topped off his ensemble with a full-sleeved mandarin-collar open front blazer that was acccentuated by intricate black dotted prints. His blazer featured asymmetrical hem with side slits.

    Vicky completed his look with a pair of stylish white juttis. The Uri actor went accessory-free and rounded out his look with stubble beard.

    We absolutely loved Vicky Kaushal's all-white attire. He pulled it off so well that nobody ever could. What do you think about his outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 17:15 [IST]
