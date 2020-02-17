Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Vicky Kaushal Looks Dapper In An All-White Attire On The Ramp Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Vicky Kaushal turned showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal on the day five of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. Dressed in an all-white attire, the actor looked dapper as he walked on the ramp for the designer. It was an Indo-western outfit, which seemed perfect for weddings and festivals. So, let us take a close look at his ensemble, which gave major goals.

So, Vicky Kaushal sported a classic white tee, which he layered with a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline cream-hued waistcoat. His waistcoat was intricately embroidered. He teamed it up with plain white pants. The actor topped off his ensemble with a full-sleeved mandarin-collar open front blazer that was acccentuated by intricate black dotted prints. His blazer featured asymmetrical hem with side slits.

Vicky completed his look with a pair of stylish white juttis. The Uri actor went accessory-free and rounded out his look with stubble beard.

We absolutely loved Vicky Kaushal's all-white attire. He pulled it off so well that nobody ever could. What do you think about his outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.