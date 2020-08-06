On Aditya Narayan’s Birthday, His 4 Fashionable Outfits That Will Help You Stand Out From The Crowd Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 6 August 1987, Aditya Narayan is the son of popular singer Udit Narayan. Following the footsteps of his father, Aditya has lent his voice to numerous Bollywood hit songs. But apart from it, he has proved his worth in all the fields. He is not just a playback singer, but has also been a child artist and now Bollywood actor. The actor has hosted many seasons of reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Indian Idol and entertained us with his humour.

On the fashion front too, Aditya has impressed us with his dress sense. His charming personality and fashionable appearances are what one cannot ignore. As Aditya Narayan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of his stylish outfits that gave major goals.

Aditya Narayan In A Blue Printed Pantsuit Aditya Narayan sported a light-blue pantsuit, which was accentuated by dark-blue prints and brown-hued face shape patterns. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved one-buttoned blazer and pants. He layered his blazer with a red shirt and completed his look with a pair of red shoes. The Shaapit actor accessorised his look with a chain neckpiece and sported a clean shave look. The red-hued reflectors added stylish quotient to his look. Aditya Narayan In A Red Sherwani Aditya Narayan gave major ethnic fashion goals in a full-sleeved red sherwani, which was accentuated by intricate checked patterns and white buttons. He layered his sherwani with a brown-hued kurta and teamed it with off-white pants. The matching pocket square adorned with golden thread upped his look. Aditya Narayan In A Pink Pantsuit Aditya Narayan gave twinning fashion moment with Neha Kakkar in his light-pink pantsuit. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned blazer and matching pants. The Pardes actor layered his blazer with a classic white shirt and completed his look with a pair of grey shoes. With clean shave look, he rounded out his look. Aditya Narayan In A Purple Pantsuit Aditya Narayan was decked up in a purple pantsuit and looked stylish in it. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved black lapel blazer and matching pants. It was a double-breasted designer blazer that featured side pockets and pocket square. The Akele Hum Akele Tum actor layered his blazer with a classic-collar grey shirt that had black striped patterns.

We really liked all these fashionable looks of Aditya Narayan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aditya Narayan