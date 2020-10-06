Happy Birthday Sunny Singh: 5 Times The Actor Left The Temperature Soaring With His Dapper Looks Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 6 October 1985, Bollywood actor Sunny Singh marked his acting debut with a brief role in 2011 film Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, followed by a role in the 2013 film Akaash Vani. However, he earned fame and recognition with his 2015 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which was his highest grossing film.

Sunny has definitely impressed us with his brilliant acting prowess and distinctive looks on-screen. But today, as the actor turns a year older, we are going to talk about his off-screen fashionable appearances that left us stunned. So, let us take a look at his 5 dapper looks and decode it.

Sunny Singh In A White Blazer And Black Pants For the Filmfare Awards 2020, Sunny Singh was decked up in a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned white blazer, which came from the label BoSquare. Styled by Meher Nijjaar, he layered his blazer with a white formal shirt and sported a black tie. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor teamed his blazer with black pants and completed his look with a pair of pointed black shoes. With minimal jewellery and a short beard, he rounded out his look. Sunny Singh In A Grey Blazer And Black Pants Sunny Singh was dressed to impress in a full-sleeved long-lapel one-buttoned grey blazer that featured side pockets. Styled by Meher Nijjaar, he layered his blazer with a high-neck black tee and teamed it with plain black pants. The Ujda Chaman actor completed his look with a pair of shiny black shoes. He accessorised his look with a few rings and spruced up his look with side-parted hair and a short beard. Sunny Singh In A Deep Peach Pantsuit Sunny Singh sported a deep-peach hued pantsuit and looked handsome in it. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel double-breasted blazer, which was accentuated by black buttons and side pockets. He layered his blazer with a plain white tee and teamed it with matching pants. The Jai Mummy Di actor completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and elevated his look with a short beard. Sunny Singh In A Black And White Hoodie For the trailer launch of Jai Mummy Di, Sunny Singh donned a quarter-sleeved black and white hoodie from Adidas, which featured an attached cap. Styled by Diptee Agarwal, he teamed his hoodie with black pleated pants and completed his look with a pair of white sneakers from Adidas. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrapped up his look with a short beard and side-parted hair. Sunny Singh In A Black Ethnic Ensemble For a wedding reception, Sunny Singh opted for a black kurta that featured side slits. Styled by Nitesh Singh Chauhan, he teamed his kurta with churidar pyjamas and layered his ensemble with a full-sleeved midnight-blue hued bandhgala, which was accentuated by golden buttons and brooches. The Jhootha Kahin Ka actor wore a zig-zag hairband and elevated his look with a full beard.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Sunny Singh? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Sunny Singh!

Pic Credits: Sunny Singh