Airport Fashion: Ranveer Singh Amazed Us With His Dazzling Entry In A Red Leather Hoodie And Velvet Trousers

Known for his quirky fashion sense, Ranveer Singh never fails to make heads turn with his stylish sartorial choices. Whether he's promoting his film or gracing the red carpet or attending a wedding, one thing the actor promises is to give his fans wow-worthy fashion moments. A couple of days ago, he took the internet on fire with his stunning androgynous looks, and now his airport look is making headlines everywhere.

Recently, Ranveer was snapped at the airport and once again his impeccable fashionable look grabbed all eyeballs and left everyone speechless. He rocked a red leather hoodie, which he paired with velvet trousers and amazed us with his dazzling entry. So, let us take a closer look at his attire and decode it for goals.

So, Ranveer Singh was spotted at the Mumbai airport, sporting a bishop-sleeved red leather hoodie of Gucci brand, worth Rs. 1.15 Lakh ($1,550). The sleeves of his hoodie featured red and green striped patterns. It also had pockets and an attached cap. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor teamed his shiny hoodie with oversized dark-brown velvet pants. He completed his look with a pair of white shoes and looked dapper.

Ranveer's accessory game was also on-point and it totally elevated his fashionable look. He wore a black cross-body bag that added to the stylish quotient. He sported an intricately printed brown scarf-type mask that matched with his outfit, and in stylish black and brown sunglasses, the Bajirao Mastani actor looked super cool.

We absolutely loved this stylish attire of Ranveer Singh. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.