On Ranveer Singh’s Birthday, His 5 Most Jaw-Dropping Outfits That Will Leave You Speechless Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

On his birthday, Ranveer Singh took to his social media to announce the upcoming movie with Alia Bhatt, who was also his co-star in Gully Boy. Their film titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit the screen in 2022 and well, we are looking forward to watching the movie. Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors of the Indian film industry and we are sure that this upcoming movie would show him in a different light. Apart from his acting prowess, the actor is also known for his interesting and quirky fashion. Born on 6 July 1985, we have decoded five jaw-dropping outfits and looks of Ranveer Singh on his birthday.

Ranveer Singh's Fire Outfit

This was easily one of the most talked-about looks of the Lootera actor. With blazing orange in the backdrop, Ranveer Singh's outfit was a vibrant pop of hues. He wore a blazer set that was splashed in the shades of blue and orange. His attire was absolutely firecracker (quite literally) with myriads of patterns accentuating his ensemble consisting of a structured blazer and matching pants. He teamed his attire with a white t-shirt and colourful shoes. He upped his look with yellow shades and the wavy hairdo rounded out his look.

Ranveer Singh's Leopard-Printed Suit

Ranveer Singh rocked the leopard-printed suit and this was a difficult number to pull off but he carried this ensemble ever so confidently. The Bajirao Mastani actor wore a bold ivory and black patterned shirt that was unbuttoned and paired it with a structured blazer and matching pants. His bright yellow-hued blazer and pants also featured leopard patterns. He wore shiny golden loafers with his suit and the square-shaped golden frames completed his avatar.

Ranveer Singh's Furry Jacket Look

This aquamarine-hued jacket was especially designed for Ranveer Singh by Manish Arora. It was a feathery jacket highlighted by a shade of blue. The jacket was puffed and featured eye-catching patchwork designs. Even the pastel hues of pink and yellow on one sleeve added an interesting dimension to his jacket. The Befikre actor paired his jacket with white bellbottoms and white and blue sports shoes. His geometrical-shaped pink frames rounded out his look.

Ranveer Singh's Casual Formal Look

The actor looked dapper in his ensemble that was formal but somewhere his formal met casual too. So, Ranveer wore a classic black-hued lapel blazer and paired it with straight-fit pants. He teamed his blazer set with a sorbet-hued multi-patterned shirt that was flared and unbuttoned from top. The actor also paired his ensemble with glossy black and white loafers. He carried a walking stick with him and as for his accessories, he also upped his look with a pair of triangular-shaped frames. He also completed his look with a hat.

Ranveer Singh's Blue Tracksuit Look

This recent look of Band Baaja Baaraat earned him a spot, on Twitter trends for it inspired awe and memes alike. Dressed in Gucci, with this attire, Ranveer Singh aced the look of Alessandro Michele, who is the creative director of Gucci. So, Ranveer wore a stunning and metallic blue tracksuit that he paired with signature patterned orange socks and black loafers. He also carried a smart purse with him and square-shaped black and pink frames notched up his look. Ranveer accessorised his look with heavy gold pendant haar. The long tresses wrapped up his look.

So, which outfit of Ranveer Singh did you find the most unique? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh!

Pictures Source: Instagram