Ranveer Singh Reminds Us Of Jared Leto, Trends On Twitter, And Gives Androgynous Style Goal With His Look

Ranveer Singh just dropped a couple of pictures from his photoshoot and within no time, the Padmaavat actor was on the trending list of Twitter. The actor was dressed in Gucci and not only exuded rockstar vibes but also reminded us of Jared Leto, who was dressed in a red embellished outfit from Gucci for Met Gala 2019. While Jared Leto looked 'campy' (extraordinary) on the red carpet of Met Gala, Ranveer Singh made our jaws drop in an ordinary bunker bed setting space. Speechless is the word that came to mind for Ranveer Singh and it was after a long time that we were served us with an awe-inspiring fashion look from Ranveer.

He wore a tracksuit from Gucci that was definitely not meant for gym workouts but more for partying out. The way he pulled off his attire, Ranveer made his tracksuit look so glamorous. His ensemble was accentuated by metallic accents, which added to the glossy touch. Additionally, he also paired his ensemble with a structured jacket and red hat. Making a strong case for Gucci, the Lootera actor wore a pair of signature orange Gucci socks that he teamed with formal black loafers. However, his look became an instant talk-about not only because of his outfit but jewellery was also the reason. Ranveer wore an elaborate gold chain that was long like haar and intricately done. His haar came with a stunning pendant and with this gold combination, Ranveer Singh effortlessly elevated his maximalist look.

Adding to that, he gave his look an androgynous spin with a purse. It was a smart purse and we totally feel you if you are saying whilst reading this story, "Only Ranveer Singh can carry this look in the Hindi film industry." Well, by now, it's been a number of times that the actor has made our eyes goes wide with his fashion statement. Whether, you praise him or mock him, Ranveer has carved his own niche when it comes to fashion too. Coming back to his look, he wore a pair of square-shaped reflectors, which went well with his look. He flaunted his well-trimmed beard and the middle-parted messy tresses gave his look the ultimate unconventional effect. So, what do you have to say about Ranveer Singh's look? Let us know that in the comment section.

