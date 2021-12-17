83 Promotions: Ranveer Singh’s Latest Style Diary Includes Tiger Patterns, Floral And Signature Prints Men Devika Tripathi

If there is someone, who could leave us speechless, when it comes to fashion, undoubtedly the person is Ranveer Singh. The actor's fashion, apart from his acting prowess, has made him favourite of the audience. His fashion is unique and bold, individualistic, and not really driven by trends. Whether you approve of and follow Ranveer Singh's fashion or perhaps not, the fact is that you can't ignore him. These days, he has been promoting his upcoming movie, 83 and he gave us three jaw-dropping looks that we have decoded for you.

Ranveer Singh's Tiger-Inspired Outfit

Ranveer Singh looked awesome in his outfit that featured a sweater top and contrasting pants. He wore a sweatshirt that was yellow-hued and featured Tiger stripes and teamed it with a pair of red pants, which colour-blocked his top. Ranveer also wore a pair of black formal shoes, which went well with his attire. The actor accessorised his look with a pair of red square-shaped frames. The moustache and 70s hairstyle completed his look. This look of his was totally retro-perfect.

Ranveer Singh's Travel-Perfect Style

The actor looked dapper in his ensemble that was about pattern play. He wore a dark-hued nature-inspired shirt that was breezy and paired it with intricately-done brown flared pants with a matching belt. He also teamed his ensemble with a long and printed green long shirt. The actor paired his ensemble with embellished juttis. He upped his look with dark shades and rounded out his travel-perfect style with a hat. This ensemble of his was designed by Sabyasachi.

Ranveer Singh's Patterned Gucci Attire

Ranveer Singh also had our attention with his structured ensemble that featured blazer and matching trousers. His attire was patterned with Gucci accents and he paired with a red scarf and complementing tan suede shoes. This was a winning look, something old school and he accessorised his look with a pair of brown shades. The actor wore a tan hat.

So, which ensemble of Ranveer Singh's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

