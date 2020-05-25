Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Stylish Looks That Proves He Has Distinctive Fashion Sense Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 25 may 1972, Karan Johar made his directorial debut in Bollywood with 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which not only earned him the Filmfare Award but also love, fame, and recognition from the audience. After that, he gave many hit films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student Of The Year, and many more. His family drama and romantic films are always loved by the audience as it makes us laugh, sad, and empathise. Not just films, but his famous chat show Koffee With Karan has also received equal popularity.

Apart from films and shows, Karan has also impressed us on the fashion front. Be it events or any other public appearance, he never fails to make heads turn with his fashionable looks. He has set the bar of fashion quite high with his amazing style. As the director-producer turns a year older today, let us take a close look at some of his recent outfits that proves he is the leading fashionista in B-town. His styling credits goes to Nikita Jaisinghani.

Karan Johar In A Sequin Red Blazer Karan Johar hosted Filmfare Awards 2020 in a full-sleeved wide-lapel one-buttoned sequin red blazer. He layered his blazer with a classic black shirt with a bow-tie. The director teamed it with black pants and completed his look with a pair of black shoes. His ensemble came from Dolce & Gabbana and he upped his look with a few rings. Karan Johar In An All-Black Attire For Lebal Oriental themed birthday bash, Karan Johar was dressed in an all-black customised outfit by Gaurav Gupta. His ensemble consisted of a high-neck plain black tee, which he layered with a wide-lapel one-buttoned sequin black blazer. Karan paired his blazer with pants and topped off his ensemble with a long floor-length overcoat that featured puffed shoulder and silver striped patterns over it. He completed his stylish look with a pair of golden shoes and accessorised his look with a gold-toned pendant neckpiece and multiple rings. Clean shave and golden-framed specs rounded out his look. Karan Johar In A Printed Feather Jacket Karan Johar donned a full-sleeved open-front blue jacket, which as accentuated by intricate black and silver prints and heavy black-feather detailing. He wore a classic black tee and paired it with black pants. Karan completed his look with a pair of black shoes and notched up his look with silver-toned chain neckpiece. With clean shave, he rounded out his look. Karan Johar In A Red Sherwani And Printed Shawl For Armaan Jain's sangeet function, Karan Johar was decked up in a full-sleeved satiny-fabric red sherwani, which featured zardozi buttons. He teamed it with grey churidar bottoms and draped a kashmiri printed shawl around his neck, that was accentuated by zari border. Karan's ensemble was designed by Manish Malhotra and he completed his look with a pair of stylish black juttis. Karan Johar In A Striped Sherwani For Armaan Jain's wedding, Karan Johar opted for a full-sleeved Chinese-collar sherwani by Sabyasachi. His sherwani was accentuated by multi-hued (mostly pink) striped patterns. He paired it with blush-pink churidar bottoms and spruced up his look with a few rings and clean shave. Karan Johar In A Quirky Pantsuit At the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards, Karan Johar sported a black quirky pantsuit from Dolce & Gabbana, which featured white-hued girl-shaped prints. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel double-breasted blazer and matching pants. Karan layered his blazer with a black high-neck tee and completed his look with a pair of black shoes. The white and black framed specs added stylish quotient to his look.

So, what do you think about these fashionable looks of Karan Johar? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Karan Johar!

Pic Credits: Nikita Jaisinghani