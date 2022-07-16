Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Black And White Reel Defines Male Sensuality Men Boldsky Desk

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been ruling the television industry for years. The model-turned-actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar is famous for his dapper looks and has bagged numerous accolades and awards for his acting prowess over the years.

He has given us different avatars till now with different styles of looks.

The latest reel which Dheeraj shared with us is from his onset shoot from his new show. As always, Dheeraj presents timeless looks but this time around he is looking even more stylish as ever. It seems that his character from his new show requires more stylish looks which being a fashion designer Dheeraj is going to love it.

A different persona is being reflected about which his fans are eager about. He enjoys a massive fanbase and there are many social media accounts dedicated to his onscreen roles.

The video shows the pure sexy and sultry look of Dheeraj which he is enjoying to the fullest. We couldn't be happier for him and are too excited for the release of his new show Sherdil Shergill which is gonna be a comedy-romance show.