Femina Miss India 2020: Aparshakti Khurana Or Pulkit Samrat, Whose Stylish And Dapper Look Did You Like More? Men Aayushi Adhaulia

While the celebrity divas owned the red carpet with their gorgeous looks at VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 event, the dapper men too did not leave the opportunity to flaunt their stylish avatars. New generation actors Aparshakti Khurana and Pulkit Samrat arrived at the star-studded affair, putting their best fashion foot forward and impressed us. While Aparshakti sported blue velvet pant suit, Pulkit, on the other hand, looked handsome in his black number. So, let us take a close look at the outfits of both the actors and find who looked better.

Aparshakti Khurana In A Blue Velvet Pant Suit

Aparshakti Khurana, who was the host of the night, opted for a midnight-blue velvet pant suit and looked smart in it. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel blazer and matching pants. The Luka Chuppi actor layered his blazer with an extended sleeve classic-collar white shirt and sported a bow tie, that upped his look. Aparshakti completed his look with a pair of black shoes and spruced up his look with silver-toned wrist watch and ring. With stubble beard and moustache, he rounded out his look.

Pulkit Samrat In A Black Jacket And Pants

Pulkit Samrat sported a full-sleeved black long wrap jacket, which was accentuated by intricate checked patterns and overlap detailing while the pocket square, added fashion quotient to her look. He teamed his jacket with plain black pants and completed his look with a pair of stylish black shoes. The Suswagatam Khushaamadeed actor elevated his look with a blue wrist watch, eye glasses, and stubble beard.

So, whose outfit and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.