Suswagatam Khushaamadeed First Look: Isabelle Kaif And Pulkit Samrat Twin In Black Traditional Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif is all set to mark her acting debut in Bollywood. She will be seen in Dhiraj Kumar's upcoming film titled Suswagatam Khushaamadeed opposite Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat. Recently, the first look of the film was unveiled on the internet, in which the lead stars were seen complementing each other in their black traditional outfits. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode it.

So, talking about the debutante first, Isabelle Kaif was decked up in a pretty black lehenga and looked beautiful in it. She teamed her lehenga with a full-sleeved sweetheart-neckline black blouse, which was accentuated by golden stone work. The soon-to-be actress draped a matching dupatta on her one shoulder. Her dupatta featured red and golden embroidered border. She accessorised her look with red-pearl detailed gold-toned maang tikka, pair of gold-toned metallic jhumkis, and black bangles. The red nail paint upped her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, pink-hued eyeshadow, soft blush, and glossy red lip shade, spruced up her look. Isabelle let loose her mid-parted highlighted long layered tresses and looked gorgeous.

On the other hand, Pulkit Samrat twinned Isabelle in matching-coloured traditional number. He donned a plain black kurta-type garment and layered it with a full-sleeved open-front jacket. His jacket was heavily embroidered with golden thread work and also featured stone work. The actor sported side-parted short hair and wrapped his look with stubble beard.

The duo also took to their respective Instagram handles to announce their film by posting pictures of it's first look. They captioned it as, 'Namaste- Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! So excited to share with you guys the first look of Suswagatam Khushaamadeed '.

So, what do you think about this traditional look of Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Pulkit Samrat's Instagram