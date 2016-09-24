10 Irresistible Dandiya Jackets To Try This Navratri Season Fashion Kaustubha Sharma

Girls! Are you ready to break some dandiya moves this Navratri? The nine-day maddening garba raas is around the corner and we are here to prep you up on this occasion. While we can't help you with your dancing skills, we can sure make you look good. This Navratri, when you prepare your wardrobe for the dandiya nights, make sure you have these 10 irresistible Navratri jackets in your ensembles...

1. Tiny Vest Jacket: If you want to fly simple this dandiya season, try a simple and vibrant vest jacket. Pair it with a white kurta like Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty here. Instead of adding skinny jeans, add a patiala salwar.

2. Boho Print Jacket: Try a boho print jacket with tassels. Instead of going straight for a colourful Gujarati print, try a different print this time.

3. The Simple & Chic Jacket: Add your regular work jacket to your dandiya outfit. But make sure you match it well. In this case, the subtle green is working out really well for the bright yellow kurta.

4. Mirrored Jacket: Try a Gujarati mirrored print jacket. Make sure you pick bright colours like yellow or orange to jazz up your dandiya dress.

5. The Crop Jacket: You can even go for a bright gotta work crop jacket. Make sure to accessorise it well. Here, the colourful dupatta with the crop jacket is bringing out the desired effect.

6. The Full Sleeved Jacket: Get a mirrored work jacket but go for full sleeves instead of regular half sleeves. You can wear it as top on a skirt or salwar.

7. The Wooden Buttoned Jacket: These jackets speak for themselves. The colourful prints and wooden buttons drive attention straight to your torso. Pair it with something monochrome.

8. Mirrorwork Jacket In Net: Instead of going for brocade or a heavy fabric, pick a flowy fabric like chiffon or net for your mirror work jacket. They have their own charm.

9. The Tie-up Jacket: You can even give this little tie-up jacket a chance to amp up your dandiya outfit.

10. Gujarati Print Jackets: If you run out of jacket ideas, then you can end with the everyday wear Gujarati print jacket.