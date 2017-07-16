IIFA 2017: These Bolly Actresses Slayed On The Grand Day

Sonakshi Sinha The intention of the lookbook was to highlight her exceptionally beautiful looks. She wore a gorgeous and shimmery gown from Labourjoisie and looked ‘fantabulous'. This look is certainly Sonakshi's one of the most elegant looks.

The star wore a starry ensemble, creating a galactic impression. She seemed to be the queen of the galaxies. She teamed the attire with Chopard jewellery but we feel the yellow earrings were not really going with the outfit.

Sonakshi In Colours The earlier look of the day of Sonakshi was even more beautiful as she wore a colourful saree and looked like a goddess as she passed the green carpet. The vibrant colourful saree worn by Sonakshi depicted her beauty and she looked like a diva in the metallic choker and pretty ornaments.

Alia Bhatt Alia looked like a dazzling princess wearing a Zuhair Murad black gown which had shimmery twirls over its body. As she said, she was wearing the gown by her ‘dream designer' and without any doubt; she herself looked like a dream in the attire.

Alia carried the look with utmost elegance and her beauty was enthralling.

Alia In Prabal Gurung Alia was wearing her favourite Prabal Gurung's strapless dress. It was a monochrome dress and her love for monochrome is visible since day one of the event. Here she looks very cute and also very hot, at the same time.

Alia has been seen in different attires on this day as she was one of the star performers of the evening and also won the title of Myntra's Best Style Icon.

Mira Rajput Mira accompanied hubby Shahid to the grand IIFA event. She looked like a diva as she posed beside Shahid, wearing a tangerine gown. She looked very beautiful in the attire she wore. The dress had a trail flowing down the green carpet and she wore a belt to support the attire.

Dia Mirza Dia Mirza was one of the stars at the event who dazzled like a pro. She was wearing a Rocky Star gown which made her look vibrant. Her class apart style made her look like a stylish queen and we completely adored the look.

She wore accessories from H Ajoomal Fine Jewellery and carried a clutch to complete her look of the day.