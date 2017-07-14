IIFA AWARDS 2017: 5 Years Of The Best Out Of THE BEST

2016: Deepika Padukone It was a cakewalk to find out who was THE BEST out of the best at the IIFA Awards 2016. It was so easy to decipher the name, Deepika Padukone. She not only stunned everyone with her talent as she bagged the Best Actress honour for her film Bajirao Mastani, she also scored high for her look at the event. The Sabyasachi gown was simply mesmerizing and it suited her too well.

2015: Anushka Sharma In 2015, Anushka topped the list wearing a Gauri and Nainika tangerine red gown that trailed on the floor. She looked simply gorgeous in the attire. Keeping herself devoid of jewellery was a wise choice and the bright red lipstick was just working well together. We loved the look immensely.

2014: Parineeti Chopra Parineeti was the show thief at IIFA 2014. She wore a Nikhil Thampi outfit and rocked it too well. She even performed in the attire and stunned many at the event. We fell in love with the dress and Parineeti carried it in an amazing way. Along with the pumps and wavy hair, she certainly floored many.

2013: Dia Mirza ia Mirza rocked like a diva at the IIFA Awards 2013. She even got awarded for her contribution to the industry. Apart from her accolades, she also topped the look factor of the year. We feel that her gorgeous gown by Ayesha Depala made her look angelic and straight out of a fairytale.