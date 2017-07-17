ENGLISH

IIFA AWARDS 2017: Best Dressed Actors Of The Year

By

One of the most grand events of Bollywood, the IIFA Awards ended for the year and it was one of the most happening events, indeed.

The 18th edition of the IIFA Awards came to an end last night and it was a weekend to remember. Style pros walked the green carpet, climbed up the stage and also walked the Stomp ramp.

The list will be endless if we try to speak about all the good looks that slayed at the event but we have prepared a list of top stylish celebrities of IIFA 2017.

Alia Bhatt

There is no doubt why she won the Best Style Icon Award at the event. She totally deserved it. From Day 1, her looks at IIFA have been mesmerizing. Her final day look for the award show was the brightest and the best one. She wore a Zuhair Murad crystal gown that shimmered all the way.

Alia took her award for winning the best dressed title wearing this attire. The cute and adorable Alia turned excessively classy, looking like a galactic princess.

Disha Patani

Disha looked stunningly pretty in most of her looks at the event, including the best one, her award ceremony look. She was wearing a Marce Pedrozo silver gown and she totally rocked it while securing a position in one of the best dressed actresses at the event. The shimmers were definitely doing their job.

She wore the attire with a pair of silver sandals.

Varun Dhawan

Varun pulled of a classy tuxedo suit from Emporio Armani which he wore with a white Gucci shirt that had embroidered cuffs and a black bow tie. He wore this attire on the final day of the event and his swag was limitless as he carried this look.

He looked too handsome and the embroidered cuffs on his shirt were just a class apart. His dashing style book would have been incomplete without the pair of Saint Laurent boots.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina made sure to make this birthday out of home the best one as she celebrated it with IIFA 2017. The final day at the event marked Kat's birthday and she managed to pull off a grand look for the award ceremony.

She looked vibrant and classy in a crystal studded Ziad Nakad gown.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid was the style star of the event. He totally killed it with all his looks at the event. If we have to choose, we certainly will go for his look for the one in black which he wore at the IIFA Press Conference and Stomp. He wore a customized black kurta and he looked too royal.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi killed it with all her looks from the beginning of the event. She floored many on the second day of the weekend while she walked away with a vibrant and multicoloured white saree.

She totally turned gorgeous in the multi-hued attire and her ravishing beauty was rejuvenated. The hair colour was a bit off-beat though but that too could not mar her look.

