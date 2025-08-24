Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Looking For Festive Outfit Ideas? Try These Saree Looks With Perfect Styling Tips

Hartalika Teej 2025: Find Out Which Colours Are Most Auspicious To Wear This Festive Season Fashion Riny John

Hartalika Teej 2025 is just around the corner, and it's time to embrace tradition with grace and glamour. Celebrated by women with devotion, fasting, and prayers for marital bliss and well-being, this festival is also about dressing beautifully in auspicious colours. From rich reds to bright yellows, choosing the right shade makes the occasion even more special. Inspired by celebrity looks, here's a guide to the best and pure colours you can wear this Teej, along with styling and makeup tips to make you shine.

Red: The Colour Of Love And Devotion

Red has always been the soul of Hartalika Teej. Symbolising marital harmony and strength, it's a must-have shade for the day. Shraddha Kapoor's deep red saree with scalloped detailing brings out the essence of timeless elegance. She pairs it with a heavily embroidered blouse, making the look both traditional and glamorous.

Pair a plain red saree with a statement blouse for a modern twist. Makeup Tip: Go for soft glam-dewy base, kohl-lined eyes, and a nude lip to balance the bold colour.

Orange: A Fiery Shade Of Festivity

Orange stands for energy, enthusiasm, and warmth-perfect for the festive vibe of Teej. Sonakshi Sinha proves that orange isn't just traditional but also edgy. Her sequined blazer paired with a flowing sharara adds a contemporary touch while keeping the colour rooted in festivity.

Mix orange with mirror-work or sequins to make your outfit sparkle for the evening rituals. Makeup Tip: A bronzed look with peachy tones on the cheeks and lips keeps the vibrancy intact without being overpowering.

Pink: A Blend Of Feminine Grace And Festivity

Pink is another auspicious shade, symbolising compassion and positivity. Kriti Sanon's floral pink saree with a subtle sheen is perfect for women who prefer a lighter, more romantic tone during Teej celebrations.

Choose floral prints or silk sarees in pink to balance tradition with modern aesthetics. Makeup Tip: Keep it fresh with rosy cheeks, a pink-tinted lip, and a soft highlighter for that radiant glow.

Yellow: The Colour Of Positivity And Prosperity

Yellow radiates joy, optimism, and divine blessings. Rashmika Mandanna's gradient yellow saree with orange undertones is the perfect pick for morning rituals of Hartalika Teej. The shade is cheerful, lively, and stands out beautifully.

Pair yellow sarees with gold jewellery and bangles for a complete festive look. Makeup Tip: Opt for minimal makeup-soft gold eyeshadow, glossy lips, and a touch of highlighter to enhance the natural glow.

Green: The Quintessential Teej Shade

Green signifies prosperity, harmony, and devotion. Hina Khan's floral green anarkali with golden embroidery and a sequined dupatta is a stunning choice for Hartalika Teej. The rich hue and elegant flow bring a festive charm, perfect for prayers and celebrations.

Opt for printed greens with embroidered details to blend tradition and trend. Gold jhumkas, stacked rings, and a soft low ponytail with face-framing flicks make the ensemble perfect for both rituals and evening gatherings. Makeup Tip: Keep the base luminous with bronzed tones, soft kohl eyes, and a peach-nude lip. A subtle highlighter on the cheekbones will enhance the warm undertones of the outfit.

Hartalika Teej 2025 is not just about rituals but also about celebrating the spirit of womanhood with colour, tradition, and beauty. Whether you embrace the power of red, the brightness of orange, the charm of pink, or the cheer of yellow, your outfit can reflect your devotion and joy. Take inspiration from these celebrity looks, add your personal styling, and step into the festival glowing inside and out.