ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Golden Globes 2020: From Jennifer Aniston To Priyanka Chopra, 10 Best-Dressed Celebs

    By
    |

    The 77th edition of Golden Globes 2020 Awards, which is the most-anticipated award function of the year is here and it was completely a star-studded event. It featured many stars showcasing their glamour on the red carpet. From vibrant colours to unique designs, the stars added grace to the occasion. If you haven't seen yet, we are here with some of the best-dressed celebrities from the award function. Take a look.

    Jennifer Aniston

    The Friends actress gave us major fashion goals by wearing a strapless black ball gown. The Dior Haute Couture gown had ruffles on the bodice. Jennifer Aniston's make-up was minimal and she wore a diamond-studded necklace and a stunning ring in her left finger.

    Array

    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in her pink off-shoulder gown that had a long trail. The Quantico actress completed her look with a diamond necklace. The side-parted hairs and red lipstick complimented her look.

    Array

    Margot Robbie

    Margot Robbie rocked her red carpet look at the Golden Globes 2020 by wearing a strapless metallic multicolour Chanel top with a long plain white skirt having a slit at the back. The skirt also had pockets and the Suicide Squad actress was seen carrying her look with ease.

    Array

    Scarlett Johansson

    The Black Widow star made her entry to the Golden Globes 2020 in her red plunging gown with a bow and a long trail. The 35-year-old actress tied her hair in a sleek bun. The beautiful diamond necklace and earrings complemented her look.

    Array

    Nicole Kidman

    The Moulin Rouge actress rocked the red carpet at Golden Globes 2020 in a strapless thigh high-slit red gown. The pleated bodice detailing of her dress made her look elegant. The red lipstick and golden chandelier earrings completed her look.

    Array

    Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift looked beautiful in her floral ballgown with a plunging neckline and we are totally in love with her look. The navy blue gown had yellow florals on it and a cutout in the center which was totally eye-catchy. She accentuated her looks with matching jewellery and minimal make-up.

    Array

    Reese Witherspoon

    Walk The Line actress amazed us in her one-shoulder white gown. The asymmetric gown was designed by Roland Mouret. She accentuated her looks with diamond-studded earrings and bracelets.

    Array

    Renee Zellweger

    Renee Zellweger looked fresh in her strapless thigh-high blue gown with a natural make-up look. The matching blue pumps and the delicate golden cuff on her wrist completed her look.

    Array

    Saoirse Ronan

    Saoirse Ronan looked elegant in her high slit slinky silver dress. The actress of 'The Way Back' kept her look minimal with side-parted hairs and silver sitlettos.

    Array

    Jane Levy

    Jane Levy made us go wow with her strapless body-hugging baby-pink gown. The gown had red and pink prints on it which made her look amazing. She carried a deep red clutch and had side-parted hairs with red lipstick to complete her look.

    All images have been taken from Cosmopolitan.

    More GOLDEN GLOBES 2020 News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue