DESTINATION IIFA: Some Celebs Touched Down At The IIFA 2017 Venue In Style

By

Some more celebrities have arrived at the latest festival and the gala event of Bollywood, the IIFA Awards 2017. This time in New York City, the awards ceremony is about to be taking place this weekend and the stars from the tinsel town are busy styling themselves, where some have arrived at the venue, some are on their way and some are gearing themselves up for the gala event.

This morning, we saw a few celebrities stepping down in the city of New York, some looking stylish as usual and some well, not so much.

Array

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Actress Shilpa Shetty arrived at the venue with husband Raj Kundra and both are looking remarkable in their style statements. The ever-gorgeous actress managed to look cooler than ever in a white and pink striped top with a black jacket, black trousers and a printed white scarf. Her look was too cool to resist not looking at and she rocked it more with her red, round reflector shades.

Escorting Shilpa was her beau, Raj Kundra, complementing wifey in a cool avatar. He wore a white shirt with blue jeans, topping the pair with a camouflaged pullover jacket and a swanky cap.

The uber-cool duo walked hand in hand, making for a perfect stylish couple goal.

Array

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

Actress Anushka Sharma has always been seen in many of the Indian Cricket team's matches and it was the turn of her beau, Virat Kohli, to escort her to one of Bollywood's biggest award ceremony. Anushka and Virat were spotted on the streets of New York as they arrived together for the IIFA event.

They both looked quite stylish, walking side by side, we must add. Anushka wore a checkered cold-shoulder top with black shorts, while Virat too did not look less stylish in a casual tee and trousers.

Array

Suniel Shetty And Mana Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty with his wife, Mana Shetty, arrived at the IIFA Awards venue in New York. Both looked too cool together; irrespective of their ages, their styling was just in place. The couple twinned over black.

Suniel Shetty wore a black unbuttoned half shirt with a pair of camouflage pants. His pair of shades was way too cooler than anything there. His wife too looked stunning in the black cat-eyed tee, which she wore with a black shrug and blue jeans. Carrying a black Prada bag and amazing shades, she completed her arrival look in style.

Array

Sushant Singh Rajput And Kriti Sanon

We had already spotted Kriti while she was on her way to New York. As she had arrived with her 'Raabta' partner Sushant Singh Rajput. Both are killing it with their style statements, ain't it? Kriti wore the same Bershka and H&M attire with golden metallic shoes and black shades.

Sushant carried a stud look, wearing a white oversized tee with black jacket and trousers. Wearing the whole attire with moss green shoes and a pair of wayfarers, he completed his first look for the IIFA 2017 in an uber-cool style.

Array

Varun Dhawan

Varun walked into the venue while carrying a lot of swag. His look was casual with a V-neck tee and a pair of blue jeans. His attitude and style were just in the right place. He wore a pair of tan boots and aviators to keep up with the style, full of swag and attitude. He was simple, making the look even more stunning.

Array

Gulshan Grover

The 'bad man' of the industry was spotted at the arrival zone of the event and he tried to look stylish but turned down badly. His type of denim jacket was way too old-fashioned and did not look impressive to us. He seemed to have time travelled from the past and also have directly reached the IIFA 2017 venue. We are sorry, Mr. Grover!

