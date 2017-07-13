DESTINATION IIFA: Some Celebs Touched Down At The IIFA 2017 Venue In Style

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Actress Shilpa Shetty arrived at the venue with husband Raj Kundra and both are looking remarkable in their style statements. The ever-gorgeous actress managed to look cooler than ever in a white and pink striped top with a black jacket, black trousers and a printed white scarf. Her look was too cool to resist not looking at and she rocked it more with her red, round reflector shades. Escorting Shilpa was her beau, Raj Kundra, complementing wifey in a cool avatar. He wore a white shirt with blue jeans, topping the pair with a camouflaged pullover jacket and a swanky cap. The uber-cool duo walked hand in hand, making for a perfect stylish couple goal.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Actress Anushka Sharma has always been seen in many of the Indian Cricket team's matches and it was the turn of her beau, Virat Kohli, to escort her to one of Bollywood's biggest award ceremony. Anushka and Virat were spotted on the streets of New York as they arrived together for the IIFA event. They both looked quite stylish, walking side by side, we must add. Anushka wore a checkered cold-shoulder top with black shorts, while Virat too did not look less stylish in a casual tee and trousers.

Suniel Shetty And Mana Shetty Actor Suniel Shetty with his wife, Mana Shetty, arrived at the IIFA Awards venue in New York. Both looked too cool together; irrespective of their ages, their styling was just in place. The couple twinned over black. Suniel Shetty wore a black unbuttoned half shirt with a pair of camouflage pants. His pair of shades was way too cooler than anything there. His wife too looked stunning in the black cat-eyed tee, which she wore with a black shrug and blue jeans. Carrying a black Prada bag and amazing shades, she completed her arrival look in style.

Sushant Singh Rajput And Kriti Sanon We had already spotted Kriti while she was on her way to New York. As she had arrived with her 'Raabta' partner Sushant Singh Rajput. Both are killing it with their style statements, ain't it? Kriti wore the same Bershka and H&M attire with golden metallic shoes and black shades. Sushant carried a stud look, wearing a white oversized tee with black jacket and trousers. Wearing the whole attire with moss green shoes and a pair of wayfarers, he completed his first look for the IIFA 2017 in an uber-cool style.

Varun Dhawan Varun walked into the venue while carrying a lot of swag. His look was casual with a V-neck tee and a pair of blue jeans. His attitude and style were just in the right place. He wore a pair of tan boots and aviators to keep up with the style, full of swag and attitude. He was simple, making the look even more stunning.