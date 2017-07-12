DESTINATION IIFA: Celebs Reached IIFA Venue in Blacks And Camouflages

Some of the Bollywood celebrities who had headed towards IIFA have finally reached their destination. Their looks do not say that they are tired, maybe it is the weekend excitement they hold.
We have picked the looks of some of the celebrities who have dropped at the grand event location.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar has already changed from his departure look and here he looks too good in a camouflage jacket and a pair of black tee and trousers. Looks like camouflage print is the new 'in' thing. His shades have made the arrival look even sexier. We completely adore this man's fashion statement.
Karan Wahi
Not just the name, this young actor is twinning with director Karan Johar over camouflage prints. As mentioned, it seems to be the new love in fashion trends. Karan wears a white tee with moss-hued trousers, topping the pair with a camouflage print shirt. Leaving the shirt unbuttoned, he totally kills it.
Kailash Kher
The super awesome singer, Kailash Kher wore a 'rapchick' attire as he arrived at the grand event a while back. He wore a moss coloured tee with a black unbuttoned shirt and a pair of trousers. His neckpiece, earrings and the shades made the look a killer one. The hairstyle was in his words '''tauba tauba'' and we loved it.
Huma Qureshi
The beautiful actress looked stunning in black while we spotted her at the event. Her super sexy look was adorable as she wore a black trench dress with black metallic sneakers. She also chose black for her shoulder bag and her wide shades too. Do not miss the black band watch on her wrist. Her 'blacky' look was amazing as ever.
Hariharan
The great musician Hariharan reached the grand event location and looked so good in black. He also joined the 'black queue' along with Huma Qureshi and he too pulled it off with a lot of swag. He wore a black pullover jacket over blue denim jeans, carrying a black leather bag. The shades encouraged the 'studness' of the look.
