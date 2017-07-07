ENGLISH

COOLNESS CUBE: Mubarakan Team In Style At Radio City

Mubarakan seems to be a comic movie which is soon to be released later this month. The entire cast of the movie is busy promoting and they were lately seen promoting at the studio of Radio City in Mumbai.

Each of the leading cast went all goofy at the radio studio including Athiya Shetty, Ileana D'Cruz, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Let us explore their looks.

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana wore a beautiful cape dress from SRS Store and denims from Topshop. She wore a pair of Zara sandals with the dress and looked very pretty.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya made a casual approach with a pair of summer separates including a tee and wide striped pants from Madison. She wore the attire with a pair of Only Two Feet pump heels.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor was also casual in his approach, wearing a denim shirt on top of a white tee and a pair of denims. He included a pair of black and white sneakers into the look.

Anil Kapoor

By relation Arjun's uncle but as per fashion, Anil Kapoor was his 'baap' at the event. He carried all his swag in a black tee, black trousers and grey jacket. He was twinning with nephew Arjun with the monotone sneakers.

