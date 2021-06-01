Sanam Saeed’s Ethnic Outfit Is Ideal For Festive Occasions; Love The Hues! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sanam Saeed gave us a traditional fashion goal with her ensemble. She wore an anarkali set that was designed by Faiza Saqlain, and it was an embellished number, perfect for festive or wedding occasions. She accessorised her look with dainty jewellery, which upped her style quotient. We have decoded her ensemble and look for you.

It was a lime-green anarkali outfit with full structured sleeves and flared pleated hem. She wore a Zabil Pishwas outfit from the designer's collection that was highlighted by gold-toned accents. The border of her attire was enhanced by intricately-done gold foil, which accentuated her outfit. She paired her ensemble with matching lime-green dupatta with gold border. Sanam Saeed looked gorgeous in her ensemble.

She notched up her look with pearl studs, a gemstone ring, and a pearl bracelet. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek highlighted tresses completed her look. Sanam Saeed looked amazing in her outfit. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Picture Source: Instagram