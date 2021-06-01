Just In
- 2 hrs ago Summer Style Alert! Mrunal Thakur’s Refreshing Look In Floral Outfits Will Take Away Your Tuesday Blues
- 4 hrs ago Monthly Horoscope Predictions June 2021
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 01 June 2021
- 15 hrs ago Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton Inspires Us With Her Pink And Blue Formal Outfits
Don't Miss
- Movies Divyanka Tripathi Questioned By A Fan For Not Wearing Dupatta In Crime Patrol; YHM Actress Gives Him An Earful
- News Coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi seeks central government's response to tackle black fungus
- Education ICMAI CMA June 2021 Exams Postponed Amid COVID Pandemic
- Sports IPL 2021: Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians keen to participate upon IPL resumption in UAE
- Finance Bitcoin, Etherum And Other Tokens Spurt Up To 15% After RBI's Latest Move On Cryptocurrencies
- Technology Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra And More
- Automobiles Lexus LC Convertible Frozen To Minus 18 Degrees In Industrial Freezer; Works Perfectly Afterward
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In June
Sanam Saeed’s Ethnic Outfit Is Ideal For Festive Occasions; Love The Hues!
Sanam Saeed gave us a traditional fashion goal with her ensemble. She wore an anarkali set that was designed by Faiza Saqlain, and it was an embellished number, perfect for festive or wedding occasions. She accessorised her look with dainty jewellery, which upped her style quotient. We have decoded her ensemble and look for you.
It was a lime-green anarkali outfit with full structured sleeves and flared pleated hem. She wore a Zabil Pishwas outfit from the designer's collection that was highlighted by gold-toned accents. The border of her attire was enhanced by intricately-done gold foil, which accentuated her outfit. She paired her ensemble with matching lime-green dupatta with gold border. Sanam Saeed looked gorgeous in her ensemble.
She notched up her look with pearl studs, a gemstone ring, and a pearl bracelet. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek highlighted tresses completed her look. Sanam Saeed looked amazing in her outfit. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
Picture Source: Instagram