Hina Khan’s Patterned Green Shrug, Cool Hat And Stylish Glares Are All We Need To Get Beach-Perfect Pictures Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

A few weeks ago, Indian Television actress Hina Khan treated us with her gorgeous pictures from her Maldives vacation. The actress had a stunning photoshoot there, where she was seen flaunting different beach-perfect outfits. However, it seems like that the diva is still reliving her holiday memories as she recently shared a couple of throwback pictures on Instagram. Flaunting a patterned green shrug, cool hat, and stylish glares, Hina looked super stunning and gave us major beach fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Hina Khan was seen sporting a halter-neck black bralette, which she layered with a pretty shrug. Her open-front shrug was accentuated by dark green, light green, white, and yellow striped patterns that she styled giving it an off-shoulder look. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress ditched all kinds of accessories and instead upped her look with a cool white big hat that featured blue-hued prints and sharp pleats from inside.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Hina slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms and legs. She wrapped up her look with filled brows and pink lip shade. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress sported round-shaped pink over-sized reflectors that added stylish quotient to her look.

We absolutely loved this beach look of Hina Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan