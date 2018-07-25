Yami Gautam Updates The Classic Dress With A Modern Addition

Legendary designer Coco Chanel once said, "A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life". We wouldn't comment on Yami Gautam's life but we definitely have witnessed a change in her fashion sense. Ever since her short hairstyle, the actress has stepped up her style quotient. She has become bolder with her dress choices and we are loving it.

This time, she brought back the classics. Yami wore a dress that was reminiscent of the 60s fashion and she aced the look. However, she added contemporary additions to her timeless attire. So, Yami wore a red and black checkered AND dress that was high-necked and thigh-length. Her full-sleeved outfit seemed very British and totally sporty.

She teamed her dress with shiny black boots and tied a black sweater around her waist to accentuate her style.

It was her blue denim side bag that gave her look a modern touch. Yami's makeup was light and particularly enhanced by a bold red lip shade. She side-swept her tresses and seemed so comfy in her totally stunning dress.

Well, Yami Gautam impressed us and once again gave us believable fashion goals. Keep on rocking it Yami!