Yami Gautam’s Badass Look Is What We All Want To Copy

Bollywood sweetheart Yami Gautam, who has mesmerized everyone with her stellar performance and drop-dead looks, has been vacationing in Serbia these days with her sister. Keeping it casual, the actress has been giving us a lot of travel-wear goals. And guess what? Most of her looks are easily achievable.

Her latest Instagram picture has wowed us totally and she looked hot as hell in it. Yami effectively colour-blocked her outfit and looked so chic and relaxed. Leaning against a wooden door, the diva showed us how to embrace your inner wild. The 'Kaabil' star combined the sporty avatar with glamour and turned many heads.

She wore a half-sleeved yellow hued sweatshirt that read 'Volleyball' and teamed it with dark blue denim hot pants. If that was not hot enough, Yami wore sheer black stockings that perfectly complemented her attire and accentuated her shapely legs.

Her black boots were sassy, total kickass, and accentuated her super-stunning style. She very smartly didn't sport any jewellery but wore a smartwatch. We so loved her quirky round-framed blue shades and the ponytail suited her look a lot. Yami's pink lip shade was bang on too.

