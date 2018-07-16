Subscribe to Boldsky
Woah! Yami Gautam Looks Insanely Hot In This Cute Floral Dress

Yami Gautam fashion

Ever since her brand new hairdo, Yami Gautam is looking prettier than ever. It is almost as if the actress has some new found confidence and well, her sass level has also increased notches higher. She looks awesome and a lot sexier. She has actually elevated her fashion game to such an extent that she looks hot even in cute floral outfits.

Her latest number was a floral dress and a jacket from Grassroot by Anita Dongre. It was a V-necked white-hued dress that was accentuated by spring colours. Her dress had bright yellow and blue floral prints and was also enhanced by green leaves.

Yami Gautam dresses

She teamed her outfit of the day with a slightly long structured greenish-blue jacket, which was collared and half-sleeved. The jacket was certainly a winning combination as it gave the floral dress, a sporty look. However, the dress would have looked even good without the jacket.

Yami, also wore white sneakers with the dress, which we thought went perfectly well with her attire. We also loved her pink-coloured aviator frames. Her makeup was nude and towards the lighter side and Yami completed her look with a slightly messy bun.

Well, Yami Gautam definitely impressed us with her style statement. How about you? Did you find her as classy as we did?

    Monday, July 16, 2018, 20:48 [IST]
