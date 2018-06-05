Wow! Sonam Is A Bit Dressed Down And We Love It

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja's 'Veere Di Wedding' had quite a major turnover in just a few days of its release. This women-centric film was a big surprise for everyone and well, Sonam with so much happening in her life at the moment, can not contain her happiness. And yes, she also the reasons to not contain her happiness.

The 'Padman' actress was bubbling with joy, as she met her fans during the screening of 'Veere Di Wedding' in Delhi. She was dressed to nines and looked amazing in her casual outfit. The starlet again unleashed her inner nerd with a soft pink blazer by George Keburia from his Fall 2018 collection and she paired it with black pants.

Now, that pink and black was a fab combination, we must say. And to make herself look more of an eye-candy, the gorgeous Sonam wore eye-catching studs by Gehna Jewellers. We thought her ponytail enhanced her look and so did her flat shoes and geeky spectacles.

But what mainly grabbed our attention other than the beautiful pink jacket was her 'I Am Not A Chick Flick' white T-shirt. This tee is on repeat like our favourite number on a music app. Ladies, we get it you are not a 'chick flick' and neither is your film. But on the whole, this tee really colour-blocked the attire effectively.

Yes, we absolutely adored Sonam in her vibrant ensemble. And we liked it even more because for a change, that she was a bit dressed down. The diva certainly looked cute. What do you all think about Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja's geeky look?