Wow! Janhvi Kapoor's Western Style Is Beyond Her Years

Janhvi Kapoor sadly lost her mother at an impressionable age and much before the release of her debut movie, 'Dhadak' but the actress has proved to us that she is strong and as individualistic as late Sridevi. Though we are yet to see her performance on-screen, we are certain of the fact that her fashion sense is inspirational for young girls today.

The best part about Janhvi is that she doesn't seem to take herself very seriously, when it comes to fashion. Adding to that, she also has a versatile style sensibility and seems to be in tune with the Indian textile heritage. Well, we were clearly impressed with her chikankari green-hued traditional wear, which she donned for 'Dhadak' promotions.

However, her western style is also so awesome and she looks so pretty, whenever she is spotted in those chic dresses. So, let's talk about her western style for a change. Here are some of her awe-inspiring western outfits that she sported recently.

Janhvi's Floral Dress

This time, she ditched the ethnic outfit for a classic floral dress and had us all going gaga over her. The actress wore a Prabal Gurung's pristine white dress that was nature-inspired and adorned with enormous pink and purple flowers. Her attire had an asymmetrical slit on one side, which we thought was an interesting feature. She wore minimal jewellery and rounded off her look with Christian Louboutin pumps.

Janhvi's Cool Skirt

It seems Janhvi has an affinity for long skirts. She is so often seen wearing the floor-length skirts and well, she looks very graceful in these skirts. Lately, she wooed us in her Label Anushree's attire that featured a white crop top blouse and a blue-hued skirt. While, her blouse was simple, it was her skirt that caught our attention. It was a handwoven skirt, which featured panelled stripes and we thought, she looked just amazing. She completed her look with a tight ponytail and tribal jhumkis.

Janhvi's Sassy Gym Wear

And for a moment, we couldn't even recognise the usually conservatively-dressed Janhvi. Well, she stepped out of the gym with Varun Dhawan and had us falling head over heels in love with her. She paired her bright pink spaghetti top with black-hued shorts. However, we were blown away by her pink fur slippers, which she teamed with her outfit.

Yes, we do see a fashion icon in Janhvi Kapoor. Are you also wooed by her western style? Let us know in the comments section.