Janhvi's All-Blue Or Anshula's All-Black: Which Look Wowed You More?

By Devika
Jhanvi Kapoor का Denim Look है Casual Outing के लिए एकदम Perfect | Boldsky
Arjun Kapoor birthday bash

Arjun Kapoor's sisters, Anshula and Janhvi, both were there to celebrate his birthday among other family members and friends. Both the ladies kept it casual and sassy for the party. Janhvi and Anshula looked amazing and for sure they gave us wearable wardrobe goals. Also, it was refreshing to see Janhvi stepping out in western wear. She has been wearing traditional clothes for 'Dhadak' promotions.

Anshula, who greatly impressed us with her traditional attires at her Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja's wedding, also looked fresh as a daisy in a cool ensemble. What was interesting was that one went for an all-blue look and other opted for an all-black one. Let's decode the look of Janhvi and Anshula and find out who looked a shade more awesome.

Janhvi Kapoor fashion

Janhvi's Cool All-Blue Avatar

So, Janhvi was all beaming in a translucent collared blue shirt that was sexy and classy at the same time. Her shirt was tucked inside a pair of distressed blue denims - that was pretty distressed jeans. It was an androgynous look and we loved it. Janhvi completed her stunning avatar with white sports shoes, a brown purse, loose hair, and a million dollar smile.

Anshula kapoor Arjun Kapoor

Anshula's Hot All-Black Avatar

Anshula is truly a fashion icon for all curvy women out there. She looked sexy in a spaghetti-straped black top, which was accentuated by intricate floral cut-outs. She paired her top with a pair of straight-fit jeans that had slight slits. She accentuated her sassy avatar with black loafers and side-swept curly tresses.

For us, both looked amazing. Their styling was done to perfection and we couldn't take our eyes off their tops. Whose look amazeballed you more? Let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 15:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2018
