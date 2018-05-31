Subscribe to Boldsky
Why Ranbir And Kareena Are Sporting Only Floral Prints?

By Devika
Ranbir and Kareena

Come summer season, and the Kapoor Khandaan has some fun flower game going on. Just now, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her brother Ranbir Kapoor made us want to take out our nature-inspired outfits from the wardrobe.

The duo rocked the spring look for the two different magazines. So, Bebo looked amazing in the photoshoot of the Filmfare magazine and Ranbir sizzled on the GQ cover. Both the stars have their movies 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Sanju' getting released and so we were more or less expecting a magazine feature on them.

Ranbir and Kareena

PC: gqindia

So, the heartthrob Ranbir looked pensive on the cover of the leading men's fashion and lifestyle magazine. With his hand on his head, the actor seemed to be in some deep thought as he looked dapper in an Alexander McQueen shirt.

His dark maroon shirt was an unusual colour, but Ranbir looked extremely stylish. His dark hued shirt was accentuated by a myriad of colourful flowers and leafs.
Ranbir accessorised his look with a Tag Heuer watch and well, while we know we can't get our hands on Ranbir, we really want to grab this magazine. So excited!

Ranbir and Kareena

PC: instantbollywood

His sassy sister, Kareena, on the other hand, rocked her typical, 'I-don't-give-a-damn' look in the photoshoot. The diva sported sheer floral attire that was dipped in black colour and featured pink, yellow, purple, and green nature prints. She also had her hand on the head but she seemed to be more relaxed than Ranbir.

We were also blown away by Bebo's smoky eyes and pink lip shade. The starlet for sure gave us butterflies in the stomach.

So, whose floral look inspired you more? Let us know your answers in the comments section.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 14:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2018
