Why Are We Loving This Much Made-Fun-Of Sonam’s Geeky Look?

The question of the hour is that why do we love this much-criticized and made-fun-of look of Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja? Well firstly, we find it so cool and fun, and secondly, high time somebody gave geeks a few doses of style goals. Yes, Sonam has rocked the nerdy look in this cool blue Rahul Mishra outfit.

Sometimes, we just adore Sonam for not keeping it simple at all because let's face it, our eyes need a break from those monotonous outfits. We also love the fact that Sonam has not only raised the fashion bar, over the years but has nailed all the looks one could possibly imagine. She has emerged as the fashionista that ladies from all walks of life could relate to.

And this time, she has made nerds happy with her separates. Sonam wore this overlapping and ruffled off-shoulder striped blue and white crop top and she teamed it with wide flared complementing pants.

While she attracted a lot of negative attention but man, she pulled off her tricky attire with so much confidence. And seriously who cares, right Sonam? We thought that the attire was every inch breathable and sure-shot head turner. And we also liked that she paired her quirky outfit with Kolhapuri-inspired flat sandals.

To enhance her inner-geek, Sonam sported huge rimmed aviator spectacles and her halo braid perfectly completed her geeky avatar.

We are floored by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's geeky look, which she carried with a lot of aplomb for 'Veere Di Wedding' special screening. Her movie is all set to be released tomorrow, so best of luck Sonam. And people do you think Sonam slayed it or failed it? Let us know in the comments section.