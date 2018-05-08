Katrina To Karan Johar: Who Are Dazzling At Sonam’s Sangeet

The pre-wedding festivities of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding have kicked off with all the fervor and fanfare. Yesterday, at mehendi ceremony, her close family members and friends including Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji were seen taking part in the merrymaking at her Juhu residence.

Today, at sangeet ceremony, the euphoria and exuberance has shot a notch higher with celebrities from the tinsel town gracing the grand occasion. Taking place at Sunteck Signature Island in Mumbai, the gala has our favourite stars donning stunning attires.

Katrina Kaif has gone all-white and sheer in a breathtaking fusion creation with floral applique work whereas her sister, Isabella mesmerizes in a shimmery ivory skirt and pairs it with a royal-blue hued revealing tank top. Both the sisters absolutely steal the show as they pose cheerfully with Sonam.

Speaking about Sonam's sisters, you couldn't miss Janhvi twinning with her sister Khushi in traditional Tarun Tahiliani attires.

Sonam's bffs are also present at the function. Her friend Jacqueline Fernandez have us going gaga as she wears a beautiful grey and white printed lehenga with dupatta draped on one side of the shoulder. Like Sonam, she also accentuates her look with a gajra that is tied to her bun.

Her 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star, Swara Bhasker is stealing quite a thunder in her Manish Malhotra floral printed lehenga as she effortlessly poses and preens for the shutterbugs.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also dons a floral traditional attire with a slight contemporary twist. Karisma Kapoor and Rani Mukerji are vision in white looking ethereal and carrying themselves with a lot of panache.

Karan Johar is totally suave in a vibrant sherwani inspired by nature whereas Arjun Kapoor takes yet another refreshing turn in a retro blue hued ethnic outfit after his orange-hued sherwani at mehendi function. Sonam's father, Anil Kapoor keeps it simple in an ivory bandhgala sherwani with floral accents.

Also in attendance at this grand celebration are Farah Khan, Mohit Marwah and Antra Motiwala, Varun Dhawan, Anaita Shroff Adjania, and Rekha among others.