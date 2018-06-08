We Are Obsessing Over Shamita Shetty's Look At A Launch Event

While her sister Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her birthday today, Shamita Shetty is also making news in the fashion world with her super-cute style sense. Yes, the diva looked stunning at the collection launch event of OPI.

Shamita, whose style sense is very feminine and comfy, didn't disappoint us this time too. We loved her flared asymmetrical dress that made her look like a doll.

The 'Mohabbatein' actress wore a black and white striped attire that had structured bodice and a voluminous skirt. Her sleeveless attire had a sleek V-neck and also featured a belt that perfectly enhanced her slender frame. It was a crisp dress and well, her outfit definitely had a psychedelic effect on us.

The leggy lass, who bears a strong resemblance to her sister, teamed her ensemble with printed black sandals. And yes, that was the perfect choice. Shamita didn't sport any jewellery. Though a bracelet would have actually looked great with her attire, it wouldn't make a lot of difference to her attire.

Her makeup was done very nicely. We liked that her makeup was natural and dewy and yes, her lip shade clearly accentuated her gorgeous look. Shamita's ponytail suited her and also completed her fabulous look.

Shamita Shetty looked awesome. We think you also agree with us on that. Don't you all do?