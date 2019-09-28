Vaani Kapoor's Floral Ruffled Dramatic Dress Is Perfect For Evening Parties Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it films or outfits, War actress Vaani Kapoor has impressed us numerous times with her bold personality. On the fashion front, if we scroll through her Instagram feed, the actress has of late shared a lot of pictures from her photoshoot in stunning outfits. Well, the Befikre actress has been giving us major fashion goals.

Recently, Vaani attended Ted Baker watch launch event in Mumbai. She sported a beautiful multi-hued floral dramatic dress and looked gorgeous . So, let's take a close look at her stunning outfit and decode her look.

So, for the event, Vaani Kapoor opted for a ruffled V-shaped plunging neckline yellow-hued dramatic gown by Label Ritu Kumar, which was accentuated by green floral prints and brown hued border. Styled by Mohit Rai, it was asymmetrical gown, which Vaani pulled off with a lot of aplomb. The actress teamed her attire with a broad brown corset belt, which added structure to her attire. Vaani completed her look with a pair of up-lace beige-hued heels. The Shuddh Desi Romance actress ditched accessories and we thought it was a smart choice.

Vaani Kapoor upped her look with a partly-tied hairdo. On the makeup front, she sharply contoured her jawline, cheekbones and nose. She kept her base minimal and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink hued eyeshadow, blush, and glossy lip shade.

We really liked Vaani Kapoor's sartorial choice and also her hairdo. Her makeup was also on-point. Vaani Kapoor's dramatic gown seemed perfect for evening parties and events.

So, what are your thoughts on Vaani Kapoor's ruffled gown? Do let us know in the comment section.