Vivek Dahiya Has Us Obsessing Over His Formal Look

Vivek Dahiya, husband of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, turned out to be the best-dressed male celeb at the Gold Awards 2018. The actor won the Most Fit Actor award and, well, he definitely looked fabulous.
The 'Qayamath Ki Raat' star looked dapper in a grey suit that we thought was not only a break from stereotypical black or blue, but also is a classy hue. The actor was looking so drool-worthy that he gave us butterflies in the stomach. His suit was crisp and tailored to perfection.
PC: vivekdahiya_fp
We loved how he made this formal ensemble look so casual, as he pulled off the attire with a lot of coolness and a 'frankly-I-don't-give-a-damn' attitude. His collared and stiff blazer had a very sexy neckline and accentuated his athletic frame that we went so gaga about. He wore matching A-line pants with the coat.
However, he effectively colour-blocked his all-grey look with a black shirt, which was the best choice, as it enhanced his look to a whole new level. We also felt that Vivek highly complemented his outfit with black and golden loafers. His confident expression rounded off his look.
While Vivek went grey, his wife fashionably matched him by donning an off-shoulder golden embroidered pink gown with a dramatic ruffled collar.
They looked like a match made in heaven and we are so impressed by their style statements.
