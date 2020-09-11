Urvashi Rautela’s Modern Take On 90s Fashion In Sequin Dress And Ribbons Disappoints! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has always been making headlines for her experimental and quirky fashion game. She is always out there trying something new and creative, which catches the attention of netizens very often. It was just a few days ago when the diva had everyone's attention with her airport look in a PPE kit and now she has set the internet on fire with her latest picture. The actress was dressed in a sequin dress and tied large-sized ribbons, which looked like she has tried to create modern twist on 90s fashion. So, let us take a close look at her attire, decode it, and find whether she impressed us or not.

So, Urvashi Rautela was decked up in a full-sleeved round-collar body-hugging dress, which was accentuated by multi-hued sequins. She teamed her shimmering dress with a pair of white and pink pearl-detailed earrings and rings. The Virgin Bhanupriya actress tied a large-sized purple ribbon on her wrist and neck that added dramatic quotient to her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The actress pulled her highlighted poofy tresses into a bun and wore a purple hair-band that featured ruffle detailing at the side.

We did not like Urvashi Rautela's this look at all and it was highly disappointing. She absolutely failed to create the modern look of 90s fashion. So, for us, her overall look wasn't fashionable enough. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Urvashi Rautela