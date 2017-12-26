Virushka Stunned Us Again As Sabyasachi Bride And Groom At The Mumbai Reception Party

Tonight, is the most-awaited one for Virat, Anushka and all their fans. The newly wedded couple has thrown another reception party in Mumbai where celebrities from the Bollywood and Cricket industry has been streaming in.
We finally saw the glimpses of Virushka, decked up in their second reception party avatars.
Sabyasachi Couple
Both the bride and the groom were decked up in Sabyasachi Mukherjee's bridal avatars. The traditional style book suited both of them and they looked adorable.
Sequin Bride
Anushka chose to wear the sequin lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It was Anushka's decision to wear ‘old world glamour' and the designer made sure she looked gorgeous in the embroidered tulle based lehenga with hand-beaten silver threads, textured sequins and cut organza flowers assembled on its body.
Velvet Groom
Virat's look for the reception was not so unique but very charming. He was wearing an indigo velvet navy ‘Bandhgala' with hand-crafted vintage gold buttons and a Jodhpuri trouser which had an ivory wool and silk blend body. The set was from the couture of, none other than, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Anushka’s Extra Apparels
Anushka wore her lehenga with a matching dupatta from Lucknow-based craftsmen which was attached with Sabyasachi's ‘Bengal Tiger' belt.
Anushka’s Jewellery
Along with the lehenga, Anushka was wearing accessories, also from the house of Sabyasachi. Her jewellery for the party includes handcrafted necklace and earrings, made with rose cut diamonds, solitaires, briolettes and Japanese Baroque pearls from the Sabyasachi fine jewellery collection.